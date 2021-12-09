 
Thursday Dec 09 2021
Zardari's statement against Nawaz 'unfortunate': Shahbaz Sharif

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Former Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari (L) and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif (R) — AFP/ Twitter
Former Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari (L) and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif (R) — AFP/ Twitter

  • Shahbaz says Nawaz Sharif's "unwavering commitment to Pakistan has always been unquestionable".
  • Says Zardari knows under what circumstances Nawaz had to leave the country.
  • Zardari had earlier said Nawaz had shrunk the constituencies which led to PPP's loss in the recent NA-133 by-elections.

ISLAMABAD: PML-President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday condemned PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari's statement about Nawaz Sharif and termed it "unfortunate." 

Taking to Twitter, Shahbaz wrote that Nawaz Sharif had a firm commitment towards the betterment of the country, something which cannot be questioned. 

"Zardari Sahib’s statement about Mian Nawaz Sharif is unfortunate. Mian Sahib’s unwavering commitment to Pakistan has always been unquestionable," he wrote.

He continued: "Zardari sb. knows the conditions in which MNS had to go abroad. We should refrain from such remarks & work for the greater good of the country."

What had Zardari said about Nawaz Sharif?

It should be noted that in the recent by-elections that took place in the NA-133 constituency of Lahore, PML-N's candidate Shaista Pervez had won, while PPP's Muhammad Aslam Gill had grabbed the second position. 

Reacting to the election results, Zardari had claimed that when Nawaz came to power, he had shrunk the constituencies, which according to him, led to PPP's loss.

"When it was a larger constituency, Benazir Bhutto had also won from there," he had said.

