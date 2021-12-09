 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

It’s official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal are married, see first pic here

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

It’s official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal are married, see first pic here
It’s official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal are married, see first pic here

Congratulations to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal as the couple officially tied the knot on Thursday, Indian media reported. 

The star couple got married in a traditional Indian wedding ceremony and took their seven pheras on Thursday afternoon.

The couple's wedding ceremony, which was a private affair, was held at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

While no inside pictures or video have been shared with media outlets, paparazzi snapped some wedding guests inside Fort Barwara today, including groom’s father Sham Kaushal.


Reports further said that the Ek Tha Tiger actress wore a beautiful pink Sabyasachi lehnga for her big day. Reports further suggests that after their two wedding ceremonies, the couple is set to host a grand reception in the evening. The couple has already celebrated their sangeet and mehendi ceremonies.

According to reports, Katrina and Vicky have been dating since 2019. However, neither has ever confirmed the relationship publicly. They were spotted visiting each other’s houses before leaving for Rajasthan.

More From Showbiz:

Viral: When Katrina Kaif touched upon her dream of a 'royal wedding'

Viral: When Katrina Kaif touched upon her dream of a 'royal wedding'
Item numbers are not our culture, we don’t need them: Areeba Habib

Item numbers are not our culture, we don’t need them: Areeba Habib
Rohail Hyatt addresses Junaid Jamshed’s untimely death for the first time

Rohail Hyatt addresses Junaid Jamshed’s untimely death for the first time
‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer’ trailer is out, film releases on Dec. 24

‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer’ trailer is out, film releases on Dec. 24
Real or fake? Fans circulate photos from Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Real or fake? Fans circulate photos from Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding
Vicky-Katrina wedding: Twitter in frenzy with hilarious memes

Vicky-Katrina wedding: Twitter in frenzy with hilarious memes
Alia Bhatt jets off for bestie Katrina Kaif's wedding sans Ranbir Kapoor?

Alia Bhatt jets off for bestie Katrina Kaif's wedding sans Ranbir Kapoor?
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal decide to hold 2 wedding ceremonies

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal decide to hold 2 wedding ceremonies

‘RRR’ trailer: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn stun in period action film

‘RRR’ trailer: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn stun in period action film
Katrina Kaif paying 75% of her wedding expenses, 'signing more cheques' than Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif paying 75% of her wedding expenses, 'signing more cheques' than Vicky Kaushal
Kareena Kapoor teases paps hiding her face after K3G party: Watch

Kareena Kapoor teases paps hiding her face after K3G party: Watch
Faisalabad tragedy: Celebrities blame 'patriarchy' for women's mistreatment

Faisalabad tragedy: Celebrities blame 'patriarchy' for women's mistreatment

Latest

view all