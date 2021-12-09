 
Thursday Dec 09 2021
Ed Sheeran explains how daughter Lyra changed his ‘world view’

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently wore his heart on his sleeve and shed some light on how daughter Lyra has awarded him a “new purpose to life” outside of music.

The Grammy-winning star shed light on his all on Wednesday’s appearance on The Ellen Show.

There the Bad Habits admitted that before Lyra’s birth "I just found that I really didn't have purpose outside of [music] because when I was giving myself fixed time of no work, I wasn't doing anything I enjoyed because I love doing music."

"And [being a dad] has actually given me purpose and something in life that's actually more important than my job."

During the course of his interview, he also left fans gushing when he admitted that being away from Lyra at the moment is becoming "really difficult.”

For those unversed, Ed only recently recovered from covid-19 alongside his 15-month-old infant daughter.

In a prior interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, he expressed the emotions of the moment and admitted, "My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter … She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy.”

"It's quite an odd thing getting [COVID-19] and then having to announce it to the world,” the singer went on to say at the time.

“…I'm still sort of being treated [like I have it]. I didn't really want to announce it to everyone, but I had to cancel three big things in England and I didn't want to be rude."

