Anushka Sharma pens ‘lucky couple’ Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal loving tribute

Renowned actor Anushka Sharma recently penned a loving note celebrating Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, as well as her eventual ‘freedom’ from construction noise.



The actor shared the note on Instagram Stories and captioned it with the words, “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding”. [heart emojis]

She also added a witty quip that read, “Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds.”

Check it out below:



