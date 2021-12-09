Queen Elizabeth asked to act against Boris Johnson over Christmas party scandal

Thousands of people has expressed outrage over a Downing Street Christmas party last year that broke lockdown rules, demanding Queen Elizabeth to tack action against Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson on Thursday faced a political backlash for imposing new virus restrictions and public fury about whether a Downing Street Christmas party last year broke lockdown rules.

When journalist Jane Merrick tweeted what Queen might be thinking about the party scandal, dozens of royals fans expressed anger at the British prime minister and wanted Queen to act against the premier.

"I wonder what the Queen, who sat alone on a church pew at her husband's funeral to show the country she was strictly observing covid rules, is thinking this morning?," Merrick said.

Replying to the journalist, a user Emma said, "I know she isn’t meant to get involved but it’s times like these I wish she would".

Twitter user Matt Smith said," The Queen does still have constitutional authority to dismiss her Prime Minster at her pleasure. I don’t think anyone in the country would complain if on this one occasion she did take action, considering the crisis her government are now in."

"I wonder what she’ll be thinking when she has her weekly 1-2-1 with the PM next week!," said another.

One user, while reacting to the tweet, wrote, "In her position i would seriously be considering setting a constitutional precedent."

Meanwhile, members of Johnson´s ruling Conservative party openly voiced opposition to his new guidance to work from home and the prospect of compulsory vaccine passports.

But criticism of the measures, seen as contradictory as he stopped short of limiting social contact over Christmas, was eclipsed by mounting anger at a scandal from last year.

On Wednesday, one of his senior media advisers resigned after video footage emerged showing aides joking about a party held at his office on December 18 last year.

At the time, there were limits on numbers allowed at social gatherings, including a ban on mixing between households, that forced millions to cancel their Christmas plans.

Johnson has announced an internal probe into the claims after a week of repeated denials that the party took place, and insisted he was told it did not breach the guidelines.

But a steady stream of claims have emerged of other social gatherings in the run-up to Christmas last year, including of a boozy gathering at Conservative Party headquarters.

Several snap polls indicated a majority of people now think Johnson should resign, as typically friendly newspapers turned their ire on the British leader.

"Do as I say... not as I Christmas do," read the front page of The Sun tabloid, calling the last two days of negative headlines "a horror show of historic proportions".

"Don´t go to work, but do go to parties," The Daily Telegraph, which Johnson previously worked for as a columnist, said, mocking the new public health advice.

One columnist at the right-wing daily even asked if the saga signalled the "beginning of the end for Boris", two years after he won a landslide general election.

The Politico website quoted unnamed "prominent" Conservatives that Wednesday was Johnson´s "worst day politically since becoming prime minister".