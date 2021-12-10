 
Prince William took ‘unexpected role’ to support Princess Diana: report

Prince William reportedly became one of Princess Diana’s trusted support systems during her final days within the royal family.

Royal expert and author Christopher Anderson made this claim during his interview with Royally Us podcast host Christina Garibaldi.

There he was quoted saying, “Yeah, well, for a long time she relied on William for advice, even as a little boy.”

"Their friends thought it was odd that she would discuss her love affairs and everything with this boy she called, 'my wise little old man’.”

Before concluding he also went on to say, "Talking about things a mother should never talk to with her son but anyway she trusted him in his opinion.”

