Friday Dec 10 2021
Salman Khan’s hand prints added to Wall of Fame in Riyadh

Friday Dec 10, 2021

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received special welcome from Saudi officials on Thursday. 

The Sultan actor is currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the largest entertaining tour, the Da-Bangg tour, 

Presenting him special honour, the Jai Ho actor’s hand prints were also added to the Wall of Fame in Riyadh.

Moreover, Salman, 56, also took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with Saudi Royal Court Advisor Turki Alalshikh.

In the shared video, Alalshikh, who is a Saudi adviser in the Royal Court as well as the presiding Chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment, as established by the Royal Decree, is seen shaking hands heartily with Salman.

In the caption, the Bharat actor wrote, “Lovely meeting you my brother…. @turkialalshik”

Originally, the video clip was posted by Alalshikh with the caption, “With my brother the superstar Salman Khan @BeingSalmanKhan."

Salman will take centre stage at the International Arena in Boulevard, Riyadh, on Dec. 10. The Da-Bangg Tour, a live event featuring India's hottest celebrities, will entertain viewers with enthralling choreography, hit songs, and more. Renowned names such as Aayush Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Sohail Khan, Suniel Grover, Kamal Khan, and more will be a part of this mega event.

On the work front, the Wanted actor was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth alongside his brother-in-law Aayush. He will be next seen in the third installment of his hit Ek Tha Tiger franchise, opposite Katrina Kaif.

