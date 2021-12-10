 
Friday Dec 10 2021
Aryan Khan’s lawyers request changes in bail conditions

Friday Dec 10, 2021

Aryan’s lawyers are seeking relaxation in a condition that requires him to mark weekly attendance at the NCB
Aryan Khan and his lawyers are requesting the Bombay High Court to ease the requirements of his conditional bail as per a report published by the Press Trust of India.

Aryan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in October and jailed for around two weeks, was granted a conditional bail in November which requires him to appear at the NCB office on Friday for weekly attendance.

Now, almost a month after his release, Aryan’s lawyers are seeking relaxation in the condition citing the fact that the investigation has now shifted to a Special Investigation Team of Delhi NCB.

The plea also states that the weekly attendance requires beefed up security due to presence of media outside the NCB office every time the star kid shows up.

The Bombay High Court is expected to hear Aryan’s plea next week.

