Alia Bhat says she was ignored by 'RRR’s co-star Ram Charan

Alia Bhatt, who is leaving no stone unturned in making her upcoming film RRR a superhit one, recently revelated that her co-star Ram Charan ignored him.

Getting caught off guard by his co-star's revelation at the film’s event today on December 11, Charan clarified that he didn’t overlook but he was rather shy to talk to The Student of the Year actor.

The Zanjeer actor said, “I was feeling shy because you are so beautiful."

Meanwhile, the Raazi actor also shared that the Charan and Nandamuri Taraka never miss a chance to tease each other

She said, “They were teasing each other and I realised their bond is so special that they were not interested that I was there and they only wanted to talk to each other.”

“But finally when we shot the song, I said, "I'm not understanding anything what you guys are talking, could you please translate and Ram Charan sir did for me but Tarak still didn't," Bhatt added.