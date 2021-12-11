 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhat says she was ignored by 'RRR’s co-star Ram Charan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

Alia Bhat says she was ignored by RRR’s co-star Ram Charan
Alia Bhat says she was ignored by 'RRR’s co-star Ram Charan

Alia Bhatt, who is leaving no stone unturned in making her upcoming film RRR a superhit one, recently revelated that her co-star Ram Charan ignored him.

Getting caught off guard by his co-star's revelation at the film’s event today on December 11, Charan clarified that he didn’t overlook but he was rather shy to talk to The Student of the Year actor.

The Zanjeer actor said, “I was feeling shy because you are so beautiful."

Meanwhile, the Raazi actor also shared that the Charan and Nandamuri Taraka never miss a chance to tease each other

She said, “They were teasing each other and I realised their bond is so special that they were not interested that I was there and they only wanted to talk to each other.”

“But finally when we shot the song, I said, "I'm not understanding anything what you guys are talking, could you please translate and Ram Charan sir did for me but Tarak still didn't," Bhatt added. 

More From Showbiz:

Watch: Sara Ali Khan gives ‘Chaka Chak’ twist to workout session

Watch: Sara Ali Khan gives ‘Chaka Chak’ twist to workout session

Akshay Kumar reveals he plays a ‘small’ role in ‘Atrangi Re’

Akshay Kumar reveals he plays a ‘small’ role in ‘Atrangi Re’
Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note for hubby Virat Kohli on 4th wedding anniversary

Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note for hubby Virat Kohli on 4th wedding anniversary
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif all smiles in enchanting stills from Haldi ceremony

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif all smiles in enchanting stills from Haldi ceremony

Alia Bhatt stuns in South Indian ethnic wear during ‘RRR’ promotions

Alia Bhatt stuns in South Indian ethnic wear during ‘RRR’ promotions

Check out Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new sea-facing apartment in Juhu

Check out Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new sea-facing apartment in Juhu

Aryan Khan’s lawyers request changes in bail conditions

Aryan Khan’s lawyers request changes in bail conditions

Salman Khan’s hand prints added to Wall of Fame in Riyadh

Salman Khan’s hand prints added to Wall of Fame in Riyadh
Ananya Panday tries to make way amid Katrina-Vicky wedding buzz: ‘Hi’

Ananya Panday tries to make way amid Katrina-Vicky wedding buzz: ‘Hi’
Mohib Mirza seemingly addresses Sanam Saeed romance rumours

Mohib Mirza seemingly addresses Sanam Saeed romance rumours

Newlyweds Katrina, Vicky leave for Jaipur in helicopter: Watch Video

Newlyweds Katrina, Vicky leave for Jaipur in helicopter: Watch Video
AbRam Khan, other star kids attend Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira’s birthday bash

AbRam Khan, other star kids attend Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira’s birthday bash

Latest

view all