Prince Harry’s qualifications called into question: report

Prince Harry has been called out over his ‘pioneering’ mental health claims.



Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti made this claim during her interview with Express UK.

There he was quoted saying, “He talks of ‘the mental health awakening’ as if mental health and psychology are somehow new discoveries.”

“He may personally be adjusting to a newfound awareness of mental illness and trying to achieve happiness, but his talk of wanting to ‘pioneer the conversation’ just sounds a bit flat.”

“As far as I know he isn’t qualified or trained in the field of psychology or psychotherapy.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “You might say that being a patient doesn’t make one an effective or knowledgeable doctor.”