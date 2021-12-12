Prince Harry, Prince Charles’ relationship reaching a ‘breaking point’: report

Prince Harry has reportedly reached their breaking point when it comes to their relationship.



This claim comes in light of Prince Harry’s recent statement against Prince Charles’ charitable partner Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.

In his thrashing Prince Harry publically renounced any connection with the billionaire.

For those unversed his statement read, "The Duke had one planned meeting with this donor nearly eight years ago, did not introduce him to any members of the Royal family, and expressed his concerns about the donor."

In light of this, royal expert Camilla Tominey is concerned about the duo’s relationship.

She even made a claim that left fellow experts shocked and according to Express UK it read, "Before Prince Harry’s decision to repeatedly throw his father under a bus, he was arguably closer than Prince William to Prince Charles."