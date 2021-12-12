 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif steal limelight with happy dances during Mehendi

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif danced the floor in enchanting stills from Sangeet ceremony

Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are looking resplendent in newly released photos from Mehendi!

The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9, have left fans gushing over their loved-up chemistry in new photos.

Earlier Vicky and Katrina shared their Haldi ceremony pictures on Instagram that became a sensation overnight.  At present, the couple took to their respective social media handles and shared a few pictures of their Sangeet ceremony.

Vicky shared four pictures and in three of the pictures, the Uri actor is seen with Katrina dancing and the duo looked all smiles.

In the pictures, Vicky donned a mustard Kurta along with a waist and the last one with the friends enjoying his moment.

On the other hand, Katrina has also shared five pictures on her Instagram account donning a multi-colored lehenga. All the pictures seemed that the couple had a terrific time on their big day.

Sharing the sweet pictures both of them captioned it the same “Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar!”

