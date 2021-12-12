Jasmin Bhasin remembers Sidharth Shukla in tearful interview

Bhasin teared up recently while remembering her fellow TV star Sidharth Shukla who passed away in September

Bigg Boss star Jasmin Bhasin teared up recently while remembering her fellow TV star Sidharth Shukla who passed away in September after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Bhasin sat down with Pinkvilla and talked about Shukla, who would’ve turned 41 on Sunday, December 12, remembering him as a “good friend”.

“We worked together and for me it still becomes difficult to process his death,” said Bhasin, before going on to recall, “Just day before yesterday, I was watching something on YouTube and suddenly, a video from the last series that he did started playing on its own with that song.”

Bhasin then teared up while saying, “I remember him as a guy with a good sense of humour, smiling, and a good friend. But that loss has really affected me somewhere.”

“It left us with a great message if we can get it, that life is very unpredictable. So be the best version of yourself, don’t hold grudges and be kind in whatever ways you can, because we never know what is going to happen to us,” she concluded.