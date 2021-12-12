Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse are all smiles for their date night

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse make an adorable couple but they try to keep their relationship under wraps except their dinner date on Friday night.



The couple caught the attention as they were spotted receiving a big boxed item from a friend in West Hollywood, reported DailyMail.



The 35-year-old actor, dressed up in a black leather jacket, was gleaming with happiness as he flashed a bright smile.

The Batman star wore blue trousers, a simple pair of sneakers and a baseball cap.

As Pattinson helped his friend taking out the large box from his cars’ hood, the 29-year-old model looked lovely standing beside them.

She was seen wearing a long cardigan sweater and a black scarf wrapped around her neck.

Earlier this week, the couple was spotted taking a walk on the streets of New York as they looked lovely, holding each other’s hands.



Fans first started speculating about their relationship in 2018, months before they made their first public appearance together.



