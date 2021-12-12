 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan gives his duplex on rent to Kriti Sanon

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bacchan rented his Andheri Apartment to Kriti Sanon for 10 lakh per month.

The Mimi actor was previously residing in her Juhu apartment along with her family. Now, she has rented Amitabh’s duplex home in Mumbai.

According to a report by Money Control, the total rent for the duplex unit is 10 lakh per month for two years from October 16, 2021, to October 15, 2023.

The house has four parking lots and Kriti, 31, had already paid 60 lakh as the security deposit.

For those unversed, Amitabh and his son Abhishek Bachchan have leased one of their Juhu properties to the State Bank of India for a period of 15 years.

