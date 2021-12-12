 
sports
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 7 draft: Peshawar Zalmi announce final squad for tournament

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

The seven players who were retained by Peshawar Zalmi for its squad in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League. — Twitter/Peshawar Zalmi
The seven players who were retained by Peshawar Zalmi for its squad in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League. — Twitter/Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday named their final squad for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League after participating in the draft for players.

Explosive Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai was picked up by the Yellow Storm. In a message shared by the team on Twitter, Zazai said he will be needing all his fans' prayers and will give the tournament his best.

The 2017 champions also picked fast bowler Arshad Iqbal, wicketkeeper/batter Kamran Akmal and wrist-spinner Usman Qadir.

Akmal, however, was unhappy over being picked in the Silver category and announced his withdrawal from the tournament.

It remains to be seen whether this is his final decision and how the team will respond to it.

PSL 7 draft: Peshawar Zalmi announce final squad for tournament

The PSL's latest edition will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10-27.

The first match will be staged under the lights of the National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.

Sunday’s picks

Hazratullah Zazai - Afghanistan - Platinum
Usman Qadir - Pakistan - Gold
Arshad Iqbal - Pakistan - Silver
Kamran Akmal - Pakistan - Silver
Salman Irshad - Pakistan - Silver
Sameen Gul - Pakistan - Silver
Sirajuddin - Pakistan - Emerging
Mohammad Aamer - Pakistan - Emerging
Ben Cutting - Australia - Supplementary
Mohammad Haris - Pakistan - Supplementary

Final squad

Hazratulah Zazai - Platinum
Liam Livingstone - Platinum
Wahab Riaz - Platinum
Haider Ali - Diamond
Sherfane Rutherford - Diamond
Shoaib Malik - Diamond
Hussain Talat - Gold
Saqib Mahmood - Brand Ambassador - Gold
Usman Qadir - Gold
Arshad Iqbal - Silver
Kamran Akmal - Mentor - Silver
Salman Irshad - Silver
Sameen Gul - Silver
Tom Kohler-Cadmore - Silver
Mohammad Aamer - Emerging
Sirajuddin - Emerging
Ben Cutting - Supplementary
Mohammad Haris - Supplementary

More From Sports:

PSL 7 draft: Quetta Gladiators announce final squad for tournament

PSL 7 draft: Quetta Gladiators announce final squad for tournament
PSL 7 draft: Lahore Qalandars announce final squad for tournament

PSL 7 draft: Lahore Qalandars announce final squad for tournament

Pak vs WI: Nicolas Pooran confident of a good show against Men in Green

Pak vs WI: Nicolas Pooran confident of a good show against Men in Green

PAK vs WI: Watch Babar Azam display stellar wicket-keeping skills

PAK vs WI: Watch Babar Azam display stellar wicket-keeping skills

PSL 7 draft: Karachi Kings announce final squad for tournament

PSL 7 draft: Karachi Kings announce final squad for tournament
PSL 7 draft: Islamabad United announce final squad for tournament

PSL 7 draft: Islamabad United announce final squad for tournament
'My finest bit of work': Zainab Abbas shares first picture of newborn son on Instagram

'My finest bit of work': Zainab Abbas shares first picture of newborn son on Instagram
PSL 7 draft: Multan Sultans announce final squad for tournament

PSL 7 draft: Multan Sultans announce final squad for tournament
Kamran Akmal refuses to be part of PSL 7 after being picked in Silver category

Kamran Akmal refuses to be part of PSL 7 after being picked in Silver category
PSL Draft 2022: Franchises make their picks for tournament set to begin next month

PSL Draft 2022: Franchises make their picks for tournament set to begin next month
PSL 7 draft to take place today in Lahore

PSL 7 draft to take place today in Lahore
Shoaib Akhtar says he will 'take the pain' all over again to play for Pakistan if given a chance

Shoaib Akhtar says he will 'take the pain' all over again to play for Pakistan if given a chance

Latest

view all