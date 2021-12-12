PSL 7 draft: Peshawar Zalmi announce final squad for tournament

Sunday Dec 12, 2021
Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday named their final squad for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League after participating in the draft for players.
Explosive Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai was picked up by the Yellow Storm. In a message shared by the team on Twitter, Zazai said he will be needing all his fans' prayers and will give the tournament his best.
The 2017 champions also picked fast bowler Arshad Iqbal, wicketkeeper/batter Kamran Akmal and wrist-spinner Usman Qadir.
Akmal, however, was unhappy over being picked in the Silver category and announced his withdrawal from the tournament.
It remains to be seen whether this is his final decision and how the team will respond to it.
The PSL's latest edition will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10-27.
The first match will be staged under the lights of the National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.
Hazratulah Zazai - Platinum
Liam Livingstone - Platinum
Wahab Riaz - Platinum
Haider Ali - Diamond
Sherfane Rutherford - Diamond
Shoaib Malik - Diamond
Hussain Talat - Gold
Saqib Mahmood - Brand Ambassador - Gold
Usman Qadir - Gold
Arshad Iqbal - Silver
Kamran Akmal - Mentor - Silver
Salman Irshad - Silver
Sameen Gul - Silver
Tom Kohler-Cadmore - Silver
Mohammad Aamer - Emerging
Sirajuddin - Emerging
Ben Cutting - Supplementary
Mohammad Haris - Supplementary