PSL 7 draft: Peshawar Zalmi announce final squad for tournament

The seven players who were retained by Peshawar Zalmi for its squad in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League. — Twitter/Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday named their final squad for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League after participating in the draft for players.

Explosive Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai was picked up by the Yellow Storm. In a message shared by the team on Twitter, Zazai said he will be needing all his fans' prayers and will give the tournament his best.

The 2017 champions also picked fast bowler Arshad Iqbal, wicketkeeper/batter Kamran Akmal and wrist-spinner Usman Qadir.

Akmal, however, was unhappy over being picked in the Silver category and announced his withdrawal from the tournament.

It remains to be seen whether this is his final decision and how the team will respond to it.

The PSL's latest edition will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10-27.

The first match will be staged under the lights of the National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.

Sunday’s picks



Hazratullah Zazai - Afghanistan - Platinum

Usman Qadir - Pakistan - Gold

Arshad Iqbal - Pakistan - Silver

Kamran Akmal - Pakistan - Silver

Salman Irshad - Pakistan - Silver

Sameen Gul - Pakistan - Silver

Sirajuddin - Pakistan - Emerging

Mohammad Aamer - Pakistan - Emerging

Ben Cutting - Australia - Supplementary

Mohammad Haris - Pakistan - Supplementary

Final squad



Hazratulah Zazai - Platinum

Liam Livingstone - Platinum

Wahab Riaz - Platinum

Haider Ali - Diamond

Sherfane Rutherford - Diamond

Shoaib Malik - Diamond

Hussain Talat - Gold

Saqib Mahmood - Brand Ambassador - Gold

Usman Qadir - Gold

Arshad Iqbal - Silver

Kamran Akmal - Mentor - Silver

Salman Irshad - Silver

Sameen Gul - Silver

Tom Kohler-Cadmore - Silver

Mohammad Aamer - Emerging

Sirajuddin - Emerging

Ben Cutting - Supplementary

Mohammad Haris - Supplementary