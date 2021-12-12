PSL 7 draft: Quetta Gladiators announce final squad for tournament

Quetta Gladiators on Sunday named their final squad for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League after participating in the draft for players.

Swashbuckling England opener Jason Roy was picked up by the Purple Force in the Platinum category.



The 2019 winners also scooped up Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, Quetta-born Pakistan U19 batter Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and seasoned white-ball players Sohail Tanvir and Umar Akmal.

The PSL's latest edition will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10-27.

The first match will be staged under the lights of the National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.

Final squad

James Vince - Platinum

Jason Roy - Platinum

Sarfaraz Ahmed - Platinum

Iftikhar Ahmed - Diamond

James Faulkner - Diamond

Mohammad Nawaz - Diamond

Shahid Afridi - Mentor - Gold

Mohammad Hasnain - Brand Ambassador - Gold

Naseem Shah - Gold

Ben Duckett - Silver

Khurram Shehzad - Silver

Naveen-Ul-Haq - Silver

Sohail Tanvir - Silver

Umar Akmal - Silver

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai - Emerging

Ashar Qureshi - Emerging

Ahsan Ali - Supplementary

Noor Ahmed - Supplementary