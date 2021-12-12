PSL 7 draft: Quetta Gladiators announce final squad for tournament

Sunday Dec 12, 2021
Quetta Gladiators on Sunday named their final squad for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League after participating in the draft for players.
Swashbuckling England opener Jason Roy was picked up by the Purple Force in the Platinum category.
The 2019 winners also scooped up Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, Quetta-born Pakistan U19 batter Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and seasoned white-ball players Sohail Tanvir and Umar Akmal.
The PSL's latest edition will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10-27.
The first match will be staged under the lights of the National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.
Jason Roy - England - Platinum
James Faulkner - Australia - Diamond
Ben Duckett - England) - Silver
Khurram Shehzad - Pakistan - Silver
Naveen-ul-Haq - Afghanistan - Silver
Sohail Tanvir - Pakistan - Silver
Umar Akmal - Pakistan - Silver
Abdul Wahid Bangalzai - Pakistan - Emerging
Ashar Qureshi - Pakistan - Emerging
Ahsan Ali - Pakistan - Supplementary
Noor Ahmed - Pakistan - Supplementary
James Vince - Platinum
Jason Roy - Platinum
Sarfaraz Ahmed - Platinum
Iftikhar Ahmed - Diamond
James Faulkner - Diamond
Mohammad Nawaz - Diamond
Shahid Afridi - Mentor - Gold
Mohammad Hasnain - Brand Ambassador - Gold
Naseem Shah - Gold
Ben Duckett - Silver
Khurram Shehzad - Silver
Naveen-Ul-Haq - Silver
Sohail Tanvir - Silver
Umar Akmal - Silver
Abdul Wahid Bangalzai - Emerging
Ashar Qureshi - Emerging
Ahsan Ali - Supplementary
Noor Ahmed - Supplementary