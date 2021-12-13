PCB appoints Faisal Hasnain as new chief executive

A file photo of Faisal Hasnain. Photo: Courtesy PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board appoints Faisal Hasnain as new chief executive.

He has spent over 35 years in high-profile finance and sports administration roles.

These are highly exciting times in Pakistan cricket and I look forward to working very closely with my colleagues at PCB, says Faisal.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Faisal Hasnain as its new chief executive. He will formally assume charge in January, 2022.

The PCB extended on Twitter its congratulations to Hasnain shortly after issuing a statement for his appointment.



The 62-year-old, who is a UK-qualified chartered accountant (England and Wales), has spent over 35 years in high-profile finance and sports administration roles with some of the world's leading blue chip organisations, including serving as the chief financial officer of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and managing director of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) in Monaco and Dubai, according to the PCB.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said he is delighted to confirm the appointment of Hasnain as the PCB’s chief executive and welcomed him to the Pakistan cricket family.

"Faisal is a familiar figure in [the] world [of] cricket and is highly regarded, respected and trusted for his excellence in corporate governance, financial management and commercial acumen. With the plans I have for the PCB, Faisal will be a perfect fit as he can utilise his vast experience and knowledge to help us achieve our commercial and financial objectives of making Pakistan cricket bigger and stronger," Raja said.



Faisal expressed his gratitude to the PCB chairman and the Board of Governors for having faith in his abilities and said he feels humbled and blessed to have been given this "once in a lifetime opportunity to serve Pakistan cricket."

"I am fully committed to playing my part in delivering the PCB chairman’s vision for Pakistan cricket, fulfilling the expectations and dreams of millions of passionate Pakistan cricket fans, strengthening the relationships with our existing commercial partners, the ICC and other cricket boards, and developing new partnerships as we move forward.

"These are highly exciting times in Pakistan cricket and I look forward to working very closely with my colleagues at the PCB so that we can collectively further enhance the image, reputation, and profile of this great institution," said Faisal.

Portfolio

According to PCB, while serving as the ICC's chief financial officer, Faisal handled a $3 billion financial portfolio and was also involved in the sale of the ICC's commercial rights for the 2007-2015 and 2016-2023 commercial cycles.

"With Zimbabwe Cricket, he was instrumental in the refinancing of their commercial debts, arriving at the financial arrangements between ZC and the ICC, securing ZC’s funding and status within the ICC and securing hosting rights for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018—Zimbabwe’s first global event in 15 years.

Faisal's further experience as reported by the PCB includes:

