 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 13 2021
'Like father, like son!': Abhishek draws on-screen similarities with dad Amitabh Bachchan

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan is touching upon the on-screen similarities with his dad Amitabh Bachchan and dedicated a special post to him on Instagram.

On Monday, the Ludo star shared a collage of his and Amitabh’s throwback photos with a heartfelt note.

Abhishek wrote, “Like father, like son! My greatest inspiration,” alongside the collage.

The collage also includes a picture taken from Amitabh’s film Piku and one of Abhishek's from Bob Biswas.

In the two photos, the duo looked quite alike as they walked with their hands behind their back.

Even some fans were convinced of the eerie similarity between the father and son on-screen.

One person wrote, “You and Amitabh sir look very similar."

