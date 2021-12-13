 
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal didn't see each other's ensembles until the wedding day, claims designer

Sabyasachi Mukherjee touched upon the wedding outfits of the newly-wed Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. He claimed that the couple saw each other’s costumes on their Big day.

Sabyasachi, who designed their wedding outfits, revealed that they did not know what the other was wearing on the wedding day.

Sabyasachi, 47, while speaking to Vogue India said,

“The bride and groom didn’t see what the other was wearing until the day of the wedding, so it was beautiful to witness how in sync their visions were even as we worked on their ensembles, separately.”

He added, “Katrina is methodical and meticulous, and that made it easy for me to interpret their vision through my aesthetic.”

The Ek Tha Tiger actor donned a red lehenga with tilla embroidery. On the other hand, the Uri actor opted for an ivory silk sherwani and paired it with silk kurta and churidar.

