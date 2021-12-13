Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap sport casual look in family outing: Pics

Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap sport casual look in family outing

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap were spotted enjoying a family date with kids and a furry baby, reported Pinkvilla.



On Monday, the Andhadhun actor papped with the entire family in casual attire giving fans a perfect family bond.

Take a look:

All the family members looked super adorable as Ayushman, 37, donned a white tee, grey slacks, a snapback, and goggles.

Tahira chose to look simple and chill in her trousers with a white shirt underneath.

On the other hand, kid Virajveer was clad in a white tee and khaki pants while Varushka donned a peach-colored vest and a brown skirt with pigtails.

The entire family looked all smiles and perfect together along with their furry peanut.







