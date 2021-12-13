Jennifer Garner opens up on wearing less makeup: 'I want to look normal'

Jennifer Garner recently advocated for a more natural look as the actor revealed that she herself is trying to wear less makeup.

During her chat with Shop Today, the mother of three expressed that she wants to set a good example for her children.

The Peppermint actor said, “We can almost all wear less [makeup] than we think because, to me, I don’t want my kids or people to only see the actor version of me that is perfectly made up by brilliant artists and think that’s how I look."

"I want to look normal and I want to normalise looking normal. I always have felt really strongly about that. And then if I’m dressed up, I like that my kids are like, ‘Woo, look at my mom!’,” the 49-year-old actor said.

Garner also opened up on focusing on something better than criticising own self after looking at photos.

She said, “When you start getting super critical of yourself, turn around, pivot in that spot and go do something nice for someone else. Or go work out, or just take that and make it active instead of letting it just fester in you.”