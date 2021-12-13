‘Atrangi Re’ co-stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush look up to each other; latest selfie is proof!

Indian superstar Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Atrangi Re in Mumbai. Sharing updates from his tours, the Kesari actor shared a selfie with his co-star Dhanush and praised his ‘amazing talent’ on social media.

Taking to his social media accounts on Sunday, Akshay, 54, posted a selfie featuring himself and the Raanjhanaa actor and shared, “Today my #AtrangiRe co-star @dhanushkraja came calling. ‘Sir, I always look up to you.’

Replying to Dhanush’s humble compliment, the Khiladi of Bollywood said, ‘I look up to your amazing talent.’ Then we both looked up. And this happened.”

In the shared photo, Akshay was seen clad in a grey jumpsuit and a black cap. Dhanush wore a black T-shirt under a navy blue jacket and light blue pants.

The Shamitabh actor also shared the same picture and wrote, "Thanks for being a part of Atrangi Re, sir. Had a blast working with you. @akshaykumar."

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the official trailer of Atrangi Re was released last month. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay in lead roles. Atrangi Re is set to release on December 24 only on Disney+ Hotstar.