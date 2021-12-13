Govt will roll out health cards in Punjab from January: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan address the launch ceremony of the Naya Pakistan Health Card initiative in Lahore on Monday, December 13, 2021. — Screenshot via Hum News Live

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday addressed the launch ceremony of the government's Naya Pakistan Health Card initiative in Lahore and said that it will be rolled out to citizens from the first of January.

The premier said that in order to please God, one has to serve mankind and added that "most people are unaware of the concept of Riyasat-e-Madina, or the Islamic welfare state."

Shedding light on how important it is for a country to have the modern and state-of-the-art medical infrastructure, the PM said that when his mother was diagnosed with cancer, his family had to take her abroad for treatment.

He said that the event pushed him to establish a cancer hospital in Pakistan where people, especially the poor, could go for treatment free of charge.

The prime minister said that the country is required to spend Rs100 million per year to run the health system. He also promised that by March 2022, all families in Punjab will have access to health cards.

"The Naya Pakistan Health Card is not merely a form of health insurance but represents an entire health system," he said.

The premier went on to praise his government's policy of imposing smart and micro-smart lockdowns as opposed to a full-fledged lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic and said that the entire world praised Pakistan for that. However, he added, the Opposition continued to criticise his government.

More to follow.