Prince William's move sees Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble with Spotify

Prince William's latest appearance on Apple Fitness+ The Time to Walk seemingly has landed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in trouble.



While William’s candid conversation have gained praise and traction, things with the Sussexes are reportedly not going so well as Harry and his wife Meghan are under pressure from Spotify to finish their own podcast.

Having signed a $33 million deal and with only one episode so far, the streaming company is reportedly getting antsy.

"Spotify’s getting antsy. You can’t blame them for looking for a return on their investment," says the source.

"It can’t be a good look for Meghan and Harry when William puts out something so effortlessly – and donates a huge sum to mental health charities at the same time.

"Meghan’s likely seething that it’s made them look so bad."