Monday Dec 13 2021
Prince William's move sees Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble with Spotify

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Prince William's latest appearance on Apple Fitness+ The Time to Walk seemingly has landed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in trouble. 

While William’s candid conversation have gained praise and traction, things with the Sussexes are reportedly not going so well as Harry and his wife Meghan are under pressure from Spotify to finish their own podcast.

Having signed a $33 million deal and with only one episode so far, the streaming company is reportedly getting antsy.

"Spotify’s getting antsy. You can’t blame them for looking for a return on their investment," says the source.

"It can’t be a good look for Meghan and Harry when William puts out something so effortlessly – and donates a huge sum to mental health charities at the same time.

"Meghan’s likely seething that it’s made them look so bad."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face another backlash as BBC delays their podcast

Billie Eilish stuns her ‘SNL’ hosting debut, performs on her new single

Justin Bieber and Hailey spread love on streets of London

John Legend’s Christmas plans are all about ‘great pies and desserts’

Prince William extends 'olive branch' to Prince Harry

Jesy Nelson faces backlash for her ‘Jingle Bell Ball’ outfit

Royal Family shares adorable childhood photo of Queen with her mother: A real Christmas treat for fans

Prince William, Kate Middleton give Charlotte more 'influence', here's how

Princess Anne steps up to help ailing Queen Elizabeth II

When Prince William desired US move before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Eva Longoria reveals why her family does not celebrate Christmas morning

‘The Batman’ International trailer: new footage unveils Paul Dano’s look as Riddler

