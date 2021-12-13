Pak vs WI: Pakistan become first team to win 18 T20I matches in a year

— Twitter/TheRealPCB

Pakistan on Monday became the only team to win 18 T20Is in a calendar year, beating their own 17-win record, as the Babar Azam-led side won their latest fixture against West Indies in Karachi.

The Green Shirts have won 18 out of the 27 matches that they have played in 2021, with three ending in no result against one team — West Indies.

The Men In Green have won matches against South Africa, Zimbabwe, England, West Indies, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, Scotland, and Bangladesh throughout the year.

The highest margin they recorded was against South Africa, when Pakistan defeated them by 9 wickets in Johannesburg on April 12. Moreover, the highest-run margin they record was against West Indies in Karachi, when they beat the Windies by 63 runs.