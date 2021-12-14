Schools winter vacations: Education ministers to discuss shifting winter break to Jan

Shafqat Mehmood chairs a meeting of education ministers. Photo: Ministry of Education

Meeting to discuss reforms in provincial education as well.

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood to preside over meeting.

Sindh government has already announced winter vacations from Dec 20 to Jan 1.

An important meeting of the provincial and federal education ministers will be held today (Tuesday) to discuss a proposal to shift the winter vacations in schools and other educational institutions to January, as per a report in The News.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood will preside over the meeting. Reforms in the provincial education system and shifting the winter break to January from December are some of the issues that will be discussed in the meeting, said the report.

The Sindh government has already announced winter holidays in educational institutions from December 20 to January 1. According to it, schools and colleges in the province will remain closed from December 20 to January 1. The academic activities will resume on January 3.



According to a report in Dawn.com, an official of the Ministry of Education said the government wanted to delay the winter vacations till January so that the ongoing vaccination drives across the country could be held.

However, he said that the final decision will be taken up by education ministers, said the report.