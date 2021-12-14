Watch: Junaid Safdar stuns again with soulful rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali song

Twitter is going crazy over PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar's singing skills once again.

Clips from Junaid Safdar's Qawwali night function are doing the rounds on social media, featuring Junaid magically singing Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s 'Tenu Samjhawan Ki' from film 'Virsa'.

What's even better is that singing maestro Rahat Fateh was himself at the function too. He was invited to the Qawwali night function to enchant the guests with his songs.

Earlier, in August this year, Junaid Safdar had sung popular Indian song 'Kiya Hua Tera Waada', which went viral.

Here are some of the social media reactions on the video of Junaid Safdar singing Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's song.

One user appreciated how adorable it was that Maryam Nawaz got up to record the moment her son sang in front of legendary musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Junaid Safdar's wedding reception will take place on December 17 in Lahore. Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif got married on August 22 in London and photos and videos of their marriage had earlier gone viral on social media.