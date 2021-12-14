 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Junaid Safdar stuns again with soulful rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali song

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Twitter is going crazy over PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar's singing skills once again.

Clips from Junaid Safdar's Qawwali night function are doing the rounds on social media, featuring Junaid magically singing Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s 'Tenu Samjhawan Ki' from film 'Virsa'.

What's even better is that singing maestro Rahat Fateh was himself at the function too. He was invited to the Qawwali night function to enchant the guests with his songs.

Earlier, in August this year, Junaid Safdar had sung popular Indian song 'Kiya Hua Tera Waada', which went viral.

Here are some of the social media reactions on the video of Junaid Safdar singing Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's song.

One user appreciated how adorable it was that Maryam Nawaz got up to record the moment her son sang in front of legendary musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Junaid Safdar's wedding reception will take place on December 17 in Lahore. Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif got married on August 22 in London and photos and videos of their marriage had earlier gone viral on social media.

More From Pakistan:

Schools winter vacations: Education ministers to discuss shifting winter break to Jan

Schools winter vacations: Education ministers to discuss shifting winter break to Jan
Soldier martyred as militants target security checkpost at Pak-Iran border

Soldier martyred as militants target security checkpost at Pak-Iran border
ECP to only decide on use of EVMs in elections if fully satisfied: sources

ECP to only decide on use of EVMs in elections if fully satisfied: sources
In pictures: Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif stun in gorgeous outfits for yet another pre-wedding event

In pictures: Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif stun in gorgeous outfits for yet another pre-wedding event
After TV fame, Justice Rana Shamim’s son launches ‘Shaan-e-Pakistan’ party

After TV fame, Justice Rana Shamim’s son launches ‘Shaan-e-Pakistan’ party
Police arrest Lahore man for hurling bricks on polio team

Police arrest Lahore man for hurling bricks on polio team
Pakistanis squeezed by inflation face more pain from tax hikes

Pakistanis squeezed by inflation face more pain from tax hikes
Pakistani aviation authority hopes to resume licensing in February

Pakistani aviation authority hopes to resume licensing in February
Case registered against local PTI leader for slapping policeman

Case registered against local PTI leader for slapping policeman

FO censures Indian defence minister for threatening Pakistan

FO censures Indian defence minister for threatening Pakistan
Bilawal defends Sindh local govt amendment bill, says critics will eat humble pie

Bilawal defends Sindh local govt amendment bill, says critics will eat humble pie
Western media failed to give due credit to Pakistan during Afghan War: PM Imran Khan

Western media failed to give due credit to Pakistan during Afghan War: PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all