Tuesday Dec 14 2021
Kareena Kapoor gives health update, 'feeling okay' amid Covid

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Kareena Kapoor is giving a health update from her social media account after she tested Covid-19 positive.

Turning to her Instagram stories on Monday, the Jab We met actor shared a note and reassured her fans that all is well.

"I have tested positive for [Covid-19]. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon”, Kareena wrote.

Kareena Kapoor gives health update, ‘feeling okay’ amid Covid

Earlier, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) extended a statement that read, “Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19.”

