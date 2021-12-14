 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian shows no hopes of reconciliation with Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

According to an insider, Kim has no desire to reconcile with Kanye Ye West
According to an insider, Kim 'has no desire to reconcile' with Kanye 'Ye' West

Kim Kardashian said there are no chances of saving marriage to Kanye West. 

The makeup mogul is in fact ready to move on. According to an insider, Kim "has no desire to reconcile" with Kanye "Ye" West.

"Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means," new court documents revealed.

"The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kim] and [Ye] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship," they further added.

As per  the documents, Kim is asking the court to declare her legally single because Ye and his lawyers have "been non-responsive" to her attempts to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution." 

The petition states that Kim will agree to "any conditions" that the court wishes to impose in order to divorce Ye.

It was earier reported that the mother of four wants a judge to declare her legally single. Additionally, she requested to drop the surname West.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt reopens iconic music studios in Château Miraval

Brad Pitt reopens iconic music studios in Château Miraval
Fan surprises Justin Bieber after crashing his Jingle Bell Ball performance for a selfie

Fan surprises Justin Bieber after crashing his Jingle Bell Ball performance for a selfie
Hollywood largely silent on Golden Globe nominations amid controversy

Hollywood largely silent on Golden Globe nominations amid controversy
Ed Sheeran branded #1 musical artist on TikTok in 2021

Ed Sheeran branded #1 musical artist on TikTok in 2021
Why Tom Holland embarrassed himself in front of Zendaya during Spider Man stunt

Why Tom Holland embarrassed himself in front of Zendaya during Spider Man stunt
Kim Kardashian says 'no counselling or reconciliation efforts' will fix marriage with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian says 'no counselling or reconciliation efforts' will fix marriage with Kanye West
Britney Spears slams Diane Sawyer for her 2003 controversial interview

Britney Spears slams Diane Sawyer for her 2003 controversial interview

Hollywood largely silent on Golden Globe nominations amid controversy

Hollywood largely silent on Golden Globe nominations amid controversy
Kate Middleton slams Harry, Meghan Markle with ‘clever event planning’

Kate Middleton slams Harry, Meghan Markle with ‘clever event planning’
Prince Charles warned Prince Harry will ‘throw new bickbats’ in memoir: report

Prince Charles warned Prince Harry will ‘throw new bickbats’ in memoir: report
Prince Harry accused of trying to ‘join the crusade’ against vaccine research: report

Prince Harry accused of trying to ‘join the crusade’ against vaccine research: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbing royal Christmas for celebrations with Hollywood pals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbing royal Christmas for celebrations with Hollywood pals

Latest

view all