Kim Kardashian shows no hopes of reconciliation with Kanye West

According to an insider, Kim 'has no desire to reconcile' with Kanye 'Ye' West

Kim Kardashian said there are no chances of saving marriage to Kanye West.

The makeup mogul is in fact ready to move on. According to an insider, Kim "has no desire to reconcile" with Kanye "Ye" West.

"Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means," new court documents revealed.

"The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kim] and [Ye] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship," they further added.

As per the documents, Kim is asking the court to declare her legally single because Ye and his lawyers have "been non-responsive" to her attempts to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution."

The petition states that Kim will agree to "any conditions" that the court wishes to impose in order to divorce Ye.

It was earier reported that the mother of four wants a judge to declare her legally single. Additionally, she requested to drop the surname West.