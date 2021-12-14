 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Ahmed Subhan

Decision about schools' winter break to be taken at NCOC meeting tomorrow

By
Ahmed Subhan

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

A meeting of federal and provincial education ministers underway in Islamabad. — Ministry of Education
A meeting of federal and provincial education ministers underway in Islamabad. — Ministry of Education

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the federal and provincial education ministers on Tuesday discussed the proposal regarding the rescheduling of winter vacations in educational institutions from December to January.

Per sources, aside from Sindh, all provincial and federal education ministries have agreed to hold winter vacations in educational institutions from December 25 to January 5.

However, a final decision will be taken at the meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. 

According to the spokesperson of the federal education ministry, decisions related to the winter break were taken after consulting all the provincial ministers.  

The meeting, presided over by the Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Education Wajeeha Akram, reviewed reforms in the provincial education system and also considered a proposal to shift the winter break to January.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government had already announced winter holidays in educational institutions from December 20 to January 1. Consequently, the academic activities will resume on January 3.

