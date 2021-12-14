 
Ankita Lokhande ties the knot with beau Vicky Jain. See first pictures

Lokhande, who previously dated late Sushant Singh Rajput, tied the knot at Mumbais Grand Hyatt
Lokhande, who previously dated late Sushant Singh Rajput, tied the knot at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt

Indian TV star Ankita Lokhande walked down the aisle on Tuesday, December 14, tying the knot with longtime beau Vicky Jain in a glittering ceremony at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.


The couple, who has been together for more than three years, chose classic gold and white outfits for their big day, wit Ankita looking stunning in a gold lehnga while Vicky cut a dapper figure in a white sherwani.


Pictures from the ongoing ceremony have already started doing the rounds on social media. Have a look!

Ankita formally dated the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for a long time after meeting him on sets of their first hit TV show Pavitra Rishta. Rajput passed away in June 2020 from an apparent suicide. 

