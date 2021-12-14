 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Our star!’ Lara Dutta showers love on Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

‘Our star!’ Lara Dutta showers love on Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu
‘Our star!’ Lara Dutta showers love on Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe 2021 title on Monday in a glamorous ceremony held in Eilat, Israel.

Prominent stars and renowned figures took to social media and congratulated the 21-year-old model on her historic win.

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe 2000, Lara Dutta congratulated Harnaaz on Twitter. Later on, the Bell Bottom actress took to her Instagram and again praised Harnaaz for winning the prestigious title.


Alongside the picture of Harnaaz crowned as Miss Universe 2021, the Partner actress penned down a heartfelt note. She said, “My dearest @harnaazsandhu_03 , when I spoke to you yesterday, you promised me that ‘it will be worth it’!! YOU are worth all your triumphant glory and much, much more!! You had an unshakeable belief in yourself and JUST KNEW, you were born for this!! You were born in the year I won Miss Universe!!!. That’s how long we’ve waited for you to come along and lift that crown once more for India!!”

Harnaaz won the prestigious title for India after 21 years.

She added, “Perhaps, it was destined!!. I know what lies in store for you, and I wish you a glorious reign!! May this only be the start of the heights you will scale! God bless you, my heartiest congratulations to your parents and family! The universe now, is your oyster- OUR STAR!”

On Monday, moments after Harnaaz was announced the winner of the global beauty pageant, Lara wished her in a tweet and welcomed her to the club. She tweeted: “Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu!!!! Welcome to the club!!! We've waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!!”

Harnaaz is the third Indian model to win the title. Earlier, Sushmita Sen and Lara won the title in 1994 and 2000, respectively. 

More From Showbiz:

Ankita Lokhande ties the knot with beau Vicky Jain. See first pictures

Ankita Lokhande ties the knot with beau Vicky Jain. See first pictures
Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal land in Mumbai, diva sports sindoor, ethnic wear

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal land in Mumbai, diva sports sindoor, ethnic wear
Jacqueline Fernandez received expensive gifts from conman Sukesh

Jacqueline Fernandez received expensive gifts from conman Sukesh
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram invite criticism from fans with PDA-filled video

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram invite criticism from fans with PDA-filled video
Anushka Sharma’s reaction to man saving a monkey breaks internet, watch

Anushka Sharma’s reaction to man saving a monkey breaks internet, watch
‘To love, honour and cherish’: Katrina Kaif shares gorgeous pics from her wedding

‘To love, honour and cherish’: Katrina Kaif shares gorgeous pics from her wedding

Salman Khan heaps praises on Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya 2’ look

Salman Khan heaps praises on Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya 2’ look
Saif Ali Khan reacts to Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Atrangi Re’

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Atrangi Re’
Kareena Kapoor gives health update, ‘feeling okay’ amid Covid

Kareena Kapoor gives health update, ‘feeling okay’ amid Covid

Alizeh Shah reacts to fashion week mishap: 'Life is full of ups and downs'

Alizeh Shah reacts to fashion week mishap: 'Life is full of ups and downs'
Katrina Kaif only spoke Punjabi all through the wedding, reveals Vicky’s cousin

Katrina Kaif only spoke Punjabi all through the wedding, reveals Vicky’s cousin
Atif Aslam walks out of Islamabad concert after crowd harasses female attendee: Watch

Atif Aslam walks out of Islamabad concert after crowd harasses female attendee: Watch

Latest

view all