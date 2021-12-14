 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Transgender person allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

— Geo.tv illustration
— Geo.tv illustration

  • Victim was allegedly abducted on December 11 as they were returning home after attending the climate march in the metropolis.
  • President of Transgender Interactive Alliance confirms victim has returned home.
  • Victim refuses to file a case against the alleged assailants. 

KARACHI: A transgender individual was allegedly kidnapped and then sexually assaulted in Karachi on December 11 as they were returning home after attending the climate march in the metropolis, Geo News reported Tuesday.

According to the president of the Transgender Interactive Alliance Shahzadi Rai, the abducted transperson was returning home after attending the climate march in Karachi — which was organised by the Karachi Bachao Tehreek — when they were allegedly abducted. 

The victim returned home on December 12 and reported having been tortured and sexually assaulted too, Shahzadi said.

"The victim does not wish to file a report with the police," they said.

On the other hand, police said that they learned about the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault against a transgender individual through social media. 

They added that the incident possibly took place in the city's Paposh area and upon learning about the alleged incident, police had contacted the president of the Transgender Interactive Alliance immediately. However, members of the transgender community, including the victim, decided not to register a case.

More From Pakistan:

Lahore traffic police slaps car owner with heavy fine for non-payment of 166 e-challans

Lahore traffic police slaps car owner with heavy fine for non-payment of 166 e-challans

Decision about schools' winter break to be taken at NCOC meeting tomorrow

Decision about schools' winter break to be taken at NCOC meeting tomorrow

Pakistan out of America's 'do more' pressure, says former US ambassador

Pakistan out of America's 'do more' pressure, says former US ambassador
Pakistan has shifted its focus from geopolitics to geoeconomics: FM Qureshi

Pakistan has shifted its focus from geopolitics to geoeconomics: FM Qureshi
Omicron: NCOC allows Pakistanis stranded in Category C countries to return home

Omicron: NCOC allows Pakistanis stranded in Category C countries to return home
Govt may slash petrol price by Rs11 per litre from Dec 16: sources

Govt may slash petrol price by Rs11 per litre from Dec 16: sources
Mini-budget likely to be presented before cabinet meeting

Mini-budget likely to be presented before cabinet meeting
Watch: Junaid Safdar stuns again with soulful rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali song

Watch: Junaid Safdar stuns again with soulful rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali song
Schools winter vacations: Education ministers to discuss shifting winter break to Jan

Schools winter vacations: Education ministers to discuss shifting winter break to Jan
Soldier martyred as militants target security checkpost at Pak-Iran border

Soldier martyred as militants target security checkpost at Pak-Iran border
ECP to only decide on use of EVMs in elections if fully satisfied: sources

ECP to only decide on use of EVMs in elections if fully satisfied: sources
In pictures: Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif stun in gorgeous outfits for yet another pre-wedding event

In pictures: Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif stun in gorgeous outfits for yet another pre-wedding event

Latest

view all