Transgender person allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted in Karachi

— Geo.tv illustration

Victim was allegedly abducted on December 11 as they were returning home after attending the climate march in the metropolis.

President of Transgender Interactive Alliance confirms victim has returned home.

Victim refuses to file a case against the alleged assailants.

KARACHI: A transgender individual was allegedly kidnapped and then sexually assaulted in Karachi on December 11 as they were returning home after attending the climate march in the metropolis, Geo News reported Tuesday.

According to the president of the Transgender Interactive Alliance Shahzadi Rai, the abducted transperson was returning home after attending the climate march in Karachi — which was organised by the Karachi Bachao Tehreek — when they were allegedly abducted.

The victim returned home on December 12 and reported having been tortured and sexually assaulted too, Shahzadi said.

"The victim does not wish to file a report with the police," they said.

On the other hand, police said that they learned about the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault against a transgender individual through social media.

They added that the incident possibly took place in the city's Paposh area and upon learning about the alleged incident, police had contacted the president of the Transgender Interactive Alliance immediately. However, members of the transgender community, including the victim, decided not to register a case.