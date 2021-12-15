 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck would 'probably still be drinking' if he stayed married to Jennifer Garner

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Ben Affleck would probably still be drinking if he stayed married to Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck would 'probably still be drinking' if he stayed married to Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck admits of being trapped in marriage with Jennifer Garner.

Speaking on the Howard Stern Show on Monday, the 49-year-old confessed that he became a raging alcoholic to shrug off his happiness amid the stressful marriage.

"I'd probably still be drinking. It's part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped," the Argo director admitted to Howard Stern of feeling unhappy in his marriage to Garner, 49. "I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

Garner and Affleck share children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 together.The couple parted ways in 2018.

"The truth was, we took our time, we made the decision … We grew apart," the Gone Girl actor explained.

"We had a marriage that didn't work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer. Ultimately, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had kids. Both of us felt like we don't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage," confessed the star.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid shares unseen photo with Taylor Swift on singer's birthday

Gigi Hadid shares unseen photo with Taylor Swift on singer's birthday

Avril Lavigne planning to turn song ‘Sk8er Boi’ into a movie

Avril Lavigne planning to turn song ‘Sk8er Boi’ into a movie
Billie Eilish reveals bitter truth of her life

Billie Eilish reveals bitter truth of her life
Queen's Christmas celebrations: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be included in gift package

Queen's Christmas celebrations: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be included in gift package
Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shares sweet family snaps

Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shares sweet family snaps
Rowan 'Mr Bean' Atkinson's expansive collection of cars truly a thing of beauty

Rowan 'Mr Bean' Atkinson's expansive collection of cars truly a thing of beauty
Justin Bieber ignores criticism, thanks Saudi Arabia after performing in Jeddah

Justin Bieber ignores criticism, thanks Saudi Arabia after performing in Jeddah

'Kurulus:Osman Season 3: Osman Bey arrested in front of Kayi tribe

'Kurulus:Osman Season 3: Osman Bey arrested in front of Kayi tribe

Kanye West and Pete Davidson remain mum on Kim Kardashian's success

Kanye West and Pete Davidson remain mum on Kim Kardashian's success
BTS member V smashes 2 world records with Instagram followers

BTS member V smashes 2 world records with Instagram followers
Taylor Swift shares a sneak peek into her 32nd birthday bash with 'HAIM'

Taylor Swift shares a sneak peek into her 32nd birthday bash with 'HAIM'
2022 Critics Choice Awards: ‘Belfast’ and ‘West Side Story’ lead in film nominations

2022 Critics Choice Awards: ‘Belfast’ and ‘West Side Story’ lead in film nominations

Latest

view all