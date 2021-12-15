Weather update: Karachi, brace yourself for a winter spell from tomorrow

Karachi likely to get cold spell in next 24 hours, forecasts Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Lowest temperature last night recorded at 10 degrees Celsius in Karachi.

Series of rains and snowfall have started in Azad Kashmir and Kalam.

KARACHI: Following the season's coldest morning last week and the flip-flopping temperature, the stage is set for a weather whiplash as the metropolis is likely to get a cold spell in the next 24 hours, stated the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday.

The lowest temperature last night was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius, while cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in Karachi over the next 24 hours. The temperature is expected to drop further on December 16, the Met department said.

The westerly winds sweeping through the weather system in Pakistan are expected to cause rain and snowfall in the mountains, according to reports.

On the other hand, a series of rains and snowfall have started in Azad Kashmir and Kalam.

The coldest place in the country during the last 24 hours was Ziarat, with a temperature of -10°C, followed by -8°C in Layyah, -7°C in Gopis, -6°C in Kalat and Skardu, -3°C in Gilgit, -2°C in Quetta, and -1°C in Peshawar.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was -2°C, while in Lahore and Sukkur, it was recorded at 6°C.

Coldest morning of the season

Last week, Karachi recorded the coldest morning of winter as a westerly wind system grappled with the city, dropping the temperature to 10.5°C.

The humidity was reported at 49% on the morning of December 11, 2021, according to PMD spokesperson Sardar Sarfaraz.

According to AccuWeather, the cloud cover in the morning of December 11 was 60%, while the sky will remain partly cloudy with a 24% cover in the afternoon.