 
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Ayesha Saif's elegant entrance at baraat function

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Another video from one of the wedding events of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar and his wife Ayesha Saif has surfaced and we are loving it.

In the latest video, Junaid can be seen waiting on stage to receive his bride who enters walking under a floral garland.

The main event from the celebrations of Junaid's wedding, Baraat, took place last night (Tuesday) in Islamabad.

The bride, Ayesha Saif, stunned in a golden dress embellished with the same toned embroidery. It was complemented by an elegant jewelry set studded with emerald green stones, while Junaid wore an off-white Sherwani with a matching headdress, all designed by HSY.

The wedding festivities that don't seem to be stopping for the Sharif family are currently the talk of town as more glimpses from the events come out every other day.

Here is a peek into the function: 

The wedding portrait


PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif also attended Junaid Safdar's Baraat function

WATCH: Ayesha Saifs elegant entrance at baraat function


WATCH: Ayesha Saifs elegant entrance at baraat function
(Left to right) Maryam Nawaz, Junaid Safdar, Shahbaz Sharif


Earlier, pictures of Maryam Nawaz from the Barat event went viral on social media. Maryam opted to wear a stunning, bottle-green sharara at the event. The dress comprised heavy gold embroidery and a net dupatta with delicate pink floral work.  

Junaid tied the knot with Ayesha Saif ur Rehman, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif’s confidant, Saif ur Rehman, in London back in August. The couple has already celebrated a few pre-wedding events in Lahore and is yet to celebrate the valima ceremony (reception), which is set to take place on December 17 in Lahore.

More From Pakistan:

Jahangir Tareen says he 'never gave a penny' for Bani Gala's household expenses

Jahangir Tareen says he 'never gave a penny' for Bani Gala's household expenses
New twist emerges in Saqib Nisar's alleged audio leak case

New twist emerges in Saqib Nisar's alleged audio leak case
PML-N workers attack PPP candidate's residence, saying he was 'buying votes'

PML-N workers attack PPP candidate's residence, saying he was 'buying votes'
Weather update: Karachi, brace yourself for a winter spell from tomorrow

Weather update: Karachi, brace yourself for a winter spell from tomorrow
NCOC decides to shift winter vacations to January: sources

NCOC decides to shift winter vacations to January: sources
Karachi man stabs woman to death after brawl with her brother: police

Karachi man stabs woman to death after brawl with her brother: police
Shehryar Afridi openly issues threats to journalist in France

Shehryar Afridi openly issues threats to journalist in France

Fawad Chaudhry warns of impending gas crisis in country

Fawad Chaudhry warns of impending gas crisis in country
Don't wish to oust govt through unconstitutional means: Khawaja Asif

Don't wish to oust govt through unconstitutional means: Khawaja Asif
Former PTI member Wajihuddin claims Jahangir Tareen used to pay Imran Khan's household expenses

Former PTI member Wajihuddin claims Jahangir Tareen used to pay Imran Khan's household expenses

Which politicians have not been invited to Junaid Safdar's wedding?

Which politicians have not been invited to Junaid Safdar's wedding?
Watch: Maryam Nawaz dresses up to the nines for son Junaid Safdar's wedding event

Watch: Maryam Nawaz dresses up to the nines for son Junaid Safdar's wedding event

Latest

view all