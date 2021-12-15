WATCH: Ayesha Saif's elegant entrance at baraat function

Another video from one of the wedding events of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar and his wife Ayesha Saif has surfaced and we are loving it.

In the latest video, Junaid can be seen waiting on stage to receive his bride who enters walking under a floral garland.

The main event from the celebrations of Junaid's wedding, Baraat, took place last night (Tuesday) in Islamabad.

The bride, Ayesha Saif, stunned in a golden dress embellished with the same toned embroidery. It was complemented by an elegant jewelry set studded with emerald green stones, while Junaid wore an off-white Sherwani with a matching headdress, all designed by HSY.

The wedding festivities that don't seem to be stopping for the Sharif family are currently the talk of town as more glimpses from the events come out every other day.

Here is a peek into the function:

The wedding portrait





PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif also attended Junaid Safdar's Baraat function







(Left to right) Maryam Nawaz, Junaid Safdar, Shahbaz Sharif





Earlier, pictures of Maryam Nawaz from the Barat event went viral on social media. Maryam opted to wear a stunning, bottle-green sharara at the event. The dress comprised heavy gold embroidery and a net dupatta with delicate pink floral work.



Junaid tied the knot with Ayesha Saif ur Rehman, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif’s confidant, Saif ur Rehman, in London back in August. The couple has already celebrated a few pre-wedding events in Lahore and is yet to celebrate the valima ceremony (reception), which is set to take place on December 17 in Lahore.

