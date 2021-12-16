 
pakistan
Cannabis is a cure for many diseases and strengthens nerves: SC

A file photo of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
  • Cannabis cures many diseases, strengthens human nerves, says SC judge.
  • Seven-member larger bench of Supreme Court, headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, hears case pertaining to sentences of accused in narcotics-related cases.
  • During proceedings, court directs judicial aides to submit written submissions and says a Senate committee is enacting legislation on drug offenders.

ISLAMABAD: Cannabis is a cure for many diseases, strengthens human nerves, and is also used as medicine in different countries, a Supreme Court judge said Wednesday during the hearing of a case pertaining to sentences of accused in narcotics-related cases.

The Supreme Court ordered the court assistants to submit written submissions in a case pertaining to sentences of accused in narcotics-related cases.

A seven-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, heard the case. During the course of proceedings, the court directed the judicial aides to submit written submissions and said a Senate committee was enacting legislation on drug offenders. The bench also sought the progress report over developments in the Senate committee.

Khawaja Haris said the legislation being enacted by the government would have penalties according to the nature of different drugs. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked that earlier the punishment for cannabis and heroin was equal.

If use of cannabis and heroin were being punished separately, it was welcome as cannabis was a less harmful drug than heroin, he added. Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi said cannabis was a cure for many diseases and strengthened human nerves while it was also used as medicine in different countries.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel said now the government had also formulated a policy on cannabis.

Later, the case was adjourned until last week of January.

