Thursday Dec 16 2021
Ranbir Kapoor pays a teary-eyed tribute to Rishi Kapoor at 'Brahmastra' poster launch

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Ranbir Kapoor was left teary-eyed after recalling his late father Rishi Kapoor on the grand motion poster launch of his upcoming film with Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra.

Reflecting on the time he shared with the late Bollywood star while making the film, the Sanju actor couldn’t hold back his tears.

He expressed, “I miss my father terribly today.”

“I remember during the making of this film, during these last how many ever years, he kept fighting with Ayan and me, and kept, questioning us ‘what you doing, who takes so long to make a film, who spends so much of money?” he shared.

The 39-year-old actor also said that his father doubted that a VFX film would do a good business on Indian box-office.

“But I believe he’s here somewhere. I hope he’s proud, I hope he’s smiling,” he added.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor also paid tribute to his dad as he performed his famed line from movie Karz before blowing him a kiss.

