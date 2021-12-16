 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 16 2021
Akshay Kumar on Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Atrangi Re’ performance: ‘I was taken aback’

Akshay Kumar showered praises on his co-star Sara Ali Khan for her stunning acting in upcoming film Atrangi Re.

The duo graced the famed The Kapil Sharma Show along with the film-maker Anand l. Rai to promote their movie where the Khiladi actor opened up on Khan’s acting.

He said, “Let me tell you, I have watched 'Atrangi Re'. She has done such a fantastic job in the film. I was taken aback.”

“The whole film belongs to her, then to Dhanush and then to me. She has performed so brilliantly,” the Sooryavanshi actor expressed.

The 54-year-old actor also shared his views about the new actors who are taking their initial steps in the film industry.

He said, “I think these guys are more prepared. When we entered the industry, we did not have so much preparation.”

“We were learning with experience. We gained our experience by doing 60 to 70 films but, when the new actors entered the industry, they already had that kind of experience," Kumar added.

