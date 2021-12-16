Megan Thee Stallion blasts media over of Tory Lanez shooting trial coverage

Megan, who Tory allegedly shot at in 2020, criticized headlines covering his court hearing related to the incident

Megan Thee Stallion on Wednesday called out media outlets for their ‘dismissive’ coverage of Tory Lanez’s court hearing.

Megan, who was allegedly shot in the foot by Tory in 2020, took to Twitter to slam headlines doing the rounds in the wake of his preliminary court hearing.

“Why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day?” she asked on Wednesday.



“Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEAPON WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends."

Megan also directly blasted media outlets’ sources, writing, “Don’t blogs/journalists have to have accurate/credible sources before going with a story?"

She further questioned, "Or, is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days?”

Earlier, it was reported that a detective relayed Megan’s statement in court saying that Tory had shouted “Dance, *expletive*” before shooting at her.