 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Here’s why Sara Ali Khan wants to work with Vicky Kaushal

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Here’s why Sara Ali Khan wants to work with Vicky Kaushal
Here’s why Sara Ali Khan wants to work with Vicky Kaushal

Sara Ali Khan is among millions of people who got impressed with Vicky Kaushal’s stunning on-screen performance as she’s eagerly waiting to start working with him.

After the release of Akshay Kumar starrer Atrangi Re, the Coolie No. 1 will kick-start her next project with the Sardar Udham star.

The duo has been roped in for a romantic comedy by Laxman Utekar about which Khan got candid in her recent interview with India Today.

Heaping on praises for the Raazi actor, she said, “I think Vicky is just one of the most effortless actors. He's a very, very humble person.”

The 26-year-old actor expressed that it's a privilege for her to work together with Kaushal.

She said, “He molds himself in every role that he's given, with just a lot of ease and I think it would be a privilege to work with them and I have a lot to learn from them. I can't wait to start doing that." 

More From Showbiz:

Kiara Advani buys luxury car Audi, worth a whopping amount of Rs. 1.56 cr.

Kiara Advani buys luxury car Audi, worth a whopping amount of Rs. 1.56 cr.
‘Get rid of TV and social media if you think actors spread ‘vulgarity,’ Ushna Shah

‘Get rid of TV and social media if you think actors spread ‘vulgarity,’ Ushna Shah

Vicky Kaushal marks 2-months success celebration of ‘Sardar Udham’

Vicky Kaushal marks 2-months success celebration of ‘Sardar Udham’
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ headed to Berlinale 2022 for world premiere

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ headed to Berlinale 2022 for world premiere
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma exude ‘couple goals’ in rare pic from 4th anniversary celebration

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma exude ‘couple goals’ in rare pic from 4th anniversary celebration
Akshay Kumar on Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Atrangi Re’ performance: ‘I was taken aback’

Akshay Kumar on Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Atrangi Re’ performance: ‘I was taken aback’

Ranbir Kapoor answers meaning of 'A' in his life, leaves Alia Bhatt blushing

Ranbir Kapoor answers meaning of 'A' in his life, leaves Alia Bhatt blushing
Katrina Kaif receives Rs 3 crore Range Rover from Salman Khan as wedding present: Report

Katrina Kaif receives Rs 3 crore Range Rover from Salman Khan as wedding present: Report
Virat Kohli stops paprazzi from taking Vamika's snaps: Watch

Virat Kohli stops paprazzi from taking Vamika's snaps: Watch
Ranbir Kapoor pays a teary-eyed tribute to Rishi Kapoor at 'Brahmastra' poster launch

Ranbir Kapoor pays a teary-eyed tribute to Rishi Kapoor at 'Brahmastra' poster launch

Shah Rukh Khan makes first digital appearance after Aryan Khan debacle

Shah Rukh Khan makes first digital appearance after Aryan Khan debacle
Fawad Khan admits he misses Bollywood': 'I made some great friends there'

Fawad Khan admits he misses Bollywood': 'I made some great friends there'

Latest

view all