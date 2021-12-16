Pak vs WI: West Indies score second-highest T20I total by any team against Pakistan

West Indies' captain Nicholas Pooran (L) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) as his teammate Darren Bravo walks past during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 16, 2021. — AFP

KARACHI: The West Indies scored 207 against Pakistan in the third T20I, making it the second-highest total scored by any team against the Men In Green in the shortest format.

The Windies handed a 208-run target to Pakistan in the final fixture of the three-match T20I series at the National Stadium, Karachi. Their 207-run total was also the biggest T20 score made at the stadium.

Sri Lanka scored the highest T20I total against Pakistan — 211/3 — in 2013 in the United Arab Emirates.

Nicholas Pooran played a captain's knock as his half-century powered the West Indies to an ample 207-3 total against Pakistan.

The decision to bat first proved fruitful for the Windies as their openers — Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks — gave them a good start against Pakistani bowlers at National Stadium, Karachi, as they handed a 208-run target to the Green Shirts.

The openers managed to get 92 runs on the board, as King hit 43 runs — seven 4s and two 6s — off 21 balls and Brooks made 49 runs — two 4s and four 6s — off 31 balls before they were sent packing.

After the dismissal of the openers, Pooran came to the ground and managed to pull off an impressive knock as he hit 64 runs off 37 balls, with two 4s and six 6s.

Darren Bravo also kept the score board ticking as he added 34 runs to the Windies' total.