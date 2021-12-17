 
Friday Dec 17 2021
Dolly Parton scores three new world records at 75

Parton broke the records for most decades and most No.1 hits on the Billboard US Country Songs chart
Dolly Parton is far from giving her decades-long career a break and has just raked in three more world records!

Dolly Parton’s five-decade-long music career is still breaking records with the 75-year-old securing three new Guinness World Records to her name, reported People.

According to People magazine, the Jolene singer, 75, broke three new Guinness World Records this year, including for most decades and most No.1 hits on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart.

She also broke her own record for the most hits on the chart in general; 109 of Parton’s songs have made it to Billboard’s list.

Talking to GWR organisation about her new accolades, Parton said, “This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that's happened.”

“I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honoured. I've had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this.”

She went on to add, "I've loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much. I've been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can.”

