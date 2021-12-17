 
pakistan
Friday Dec 17 2021
By
APP

UNGA's adoption of Pakistan-sponsored resolution a hope for people of Kashmir: FO

By
APP

Friday Dec 17, 2021

The UN General Assembly in New York. Photo: Radio Pakistan
  • Pakistan-proposed 'Universal Realisation of the Right of the Peoples to Self-Determination'' was adopted by consensus by the UN.
  • The resolution was co-sponsored by 72 countries from all regions.
  • The resolution unequivocally supports the right of self-determination for the people of Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Friday that the adoption of a Pakistan-sponsored resolution by consensus of the United Nations General Assembly will provide the people of Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) "a hope in their just struggle for self-determination and freedom from Indian oppression and occupation".

The Pakistan-sponsored resolution entitled "Universal Realization of the Right of the Peoples to Self-Determination'' was adopted by consensus by the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

It was co-sponsored by 72 countries from all regions.

"The resolution unequivocally supports the right of self-determination for all peoples under subjugation, alien domination, and foreign occupation," the FO said. This includes the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The FO said that due to the universal character of the right to self-determination and its continued applicability in situations of foreign occupation and intervention, the resolution secured the support of all UN member states.

"This annual affirmation by the General Assembly serves to preserve the legitimacy of the freedom struggle of peoples under colonial and foreign occupation," it said.

The FO said the adoption of the resolution offered hope that destinies would be decided in accordance with the principles of justice enshrined in the UN Charter, UN resolutions, and international law.

