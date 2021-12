Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words "Omicron SARS-CoV-2" in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: A second case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has been reported from Karachi, sources within the Sindh Health Department said Friday.



Sources privy to the matter said that the 35-year-old infected individual travelled to Karachi from Britain and first tested positive for coronavirus in random checking.

The Omicron infection was confirmed in the affected person later, the source said.