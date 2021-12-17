PSL 7: Franchises allowed to induct more players

PSL 7 trophy on display at the National High-Performance Centre, in Lahore, on December 12, 2021. — Twitter/PSL/File

PCB allows franchises to increase cap from 18 to 20 for PSL 7.

Additions should be domestic or combination of domestic and foreign.

Franchises will not be allowed to induct two foreign players.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises to induct more players into the squad for the tournament's seventh edition, sources informed Geo News Friday.

The board has allowed the franchises to move the cap up from 18 to 20 players, while the two additions should either be domestic or a combination of domestic and foreign, sources said.

However, the franchises will not be allowed to induct two foreign players. The selection of the additional players will be done next month, just days before the league begins — on January 27. The PSL draft took place last week.

The decision was taken after the PSL franchises had requested the PCB to increase the team players, given the uncertainty due to the current coronavirus situation, sources said.



PCB also aims to increase the importance of domestic players through the decision, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies — scheduled from Dec 18-22 — was postponed after several Windies players tested positive for COVID-19 during the three-match T20 series.



After the announcement, PCB Chief Operating Office Salman Naseer said that although there was "no breach of the biosecure bubble at all," but the board had become extra cautious for PSL.