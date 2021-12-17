 
pakistan
Friday Dec 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Katas Raj temples visit: Over 100 Hindu pilgrims arrive in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 17, 2021

— Twitter/@PakinIndia
— Twitter/@PakinIndia

  • The central ceremony will be held at Katas Raj temples on Dec 19, in which different political, religious leaders will participate.
  • All arrangements, including security, accommodation, and transportation of Hindu women, have been completed.
  • The pilgrims are scheduled to return on December 23 via the Wagah border.

LAHORE: Over 100 Hindu pilgrims on Friday arrived in Pakistan today through the Wagah border to perform their religious rituals at the Katas Raj temples. 

The pilgrims have arrived in Pakistan on a seven-day visit visa issued by the Pakistan High Commission New Delhi, and they are scheduled to return on December 23 via the Wagah border.

The central ceremony will be held at Katas Raj temple on December 19, in which different political and religious leaders will participate.

All arrangements, including security, accommodation, and transportation of Hindu women have been completed.

Additional Secretary of Shrines at the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Rana Shahid had said that all arrangements, including security and accommodation, had been completed on the directives of the federal government and the ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad.

The board's security staff will remain with the pilgrims. 

There are several Hindu temples connected to one another by walkways at Qila Katas, commonly known as Katas Raj temples. Katas is a pond that Hindus consider sacred and the temples have been built around the pond.

The Hindu holy site is located near the town of Choa Saidanshah in the Potohar region, and are near the M2 Motorway.

