Katas Raj temples visit: Over 100 Hindu pilgrims arrive in Pakistan

LAHORE: Over 100 Hindu pilgrims on Friday arrived in Pakistan today through the Wagah border to perform their religious rituals at the Katas Raj temples.



Additional Secretary of Shrines at the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Rana Shahid had said that all arrangements, including security and accommodation, had been completed on the directives of the federal government and the ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad.

The board's security staff will remain with the pilgrims.

There are several Hindu temples connected to one another by walkways at Qila Katas, commonly known as Katas Raj temples. Katas is a pond that Hindus consider sacred and the temples have been built around the pond.

The Hindu holy site is located near the town of Choa Saidanshah in the Potohar region, and are near the M2 Motorway.