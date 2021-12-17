 
sports
Friday Dec 17 2021
PSL 7: PCB, franchises reach agreement for additional players

A logo of the PSL
  • The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises agree on two additional players for the teams. 
  • Each side can select one foreign player each.
  • Karachi Kings will have the first option to pick the first additional player.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have signed an agreement allowing teams to pick two additional players in the Supplementary Category for the seventh edition of the tournament.

Although each side can select one foreign player each, the decision opens up opportunities for the local emerging cricketers to experience franchise cricket that will contribute to their grooming and development, a statement from the PCB said.

"Separately, this will also provide extra players to the teams, should they require for reasons beyond their control," the PCB said.

The teams will pick additional players in the Replacement Player Draft, which is expected to take place through a virtual session on 7 January 2022.

Karachi Kings will have the first option to pick the first additional player, followed by Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans, and Peshawar. This order has been decided through a random draw.

Using the reverse order format, the second picks will be as follows: Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, and Karachi Kings.

