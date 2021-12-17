Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif rock elegant outfits at valima ceremony

Junaid Safdar with wife Ayesha Saif at his valima ceremony. — Instagram/@somethinghauteofficial

After the colourful wedding festivities stretching over a week, Junaid Safdar finally celebrated his valima on Friday.

For his reception, Junaid opted for a taupe-coloured sherwani, while the bride, Ayesha Saif Khan, looked stunning in a mint-green outfit that she teamed with a tea-pink duppatta. To complete her look, she chose diamond jewellery and minimal makeup.

The star couple could be seen posing for a picture shared on social media.



The wedding festivities, that don't seem to be stopping for the Sharif family, have become the talk of the town lately as more glimpses from the events come out every other day.

Earlier, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s look went viral who opted to wear a gorgeous, Prussian blue dress for Junaid's reception. In terms of accessories, she chose a gold necklace studded with gemstones and diamonds.

The event was organised at the Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence, with guests strictly advised to bring their invitation cards along with them due to security measures, according to the family's spokesperson.



The wedding ceremony was held on Tuesday.